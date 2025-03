Will signing Stefon Diggs change Patriots approach at NFL Draft? The New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs last week and the veteran receiver will help Drake Maye in 2025, but that shouldn't stop the team from drafting Travis Hunter if he's available with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss Diggs' impact on the New England offense, what to expect at the NFL Meetings this week, and a tough Patriots Hall of Fame voting process coming up this year.