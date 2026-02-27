Measles diagnosed in 2 Massachusetts residents, state says "additional cases could occur"

Two Massachusetts residents have been diagnosed with measles, the Department of Public Health confirmed Friday.

The department said the first case is a "school-aged" resident who was exposed and diagnosed out of state, and has been out of Massachusetts during the infectious period.

The second case, however, is in a Greater Boston adult who recently traveled internationally and has an "uncertain vaccination history," the state said.

"During their infectious period, the individual visited several locations where exposures to others likely occurred," the department said in a statement. "State and local public health officials are working with these locations to identify and notify those who were potentially exposed."

These are the first two confirmed cases in Massachusetts this year. The department said they are happening "in the context of a large national outbreak of measles and a very large international outbreak."

"Although there is no evidence of the spread of measles within Massachusetts at this time, additional cases could occur," the department said.

The last confirmed measles case in Massachusetts occurred in 2024, state data shows.

Measles vaccine

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said in a statement that "thanks to high vaccination rates, the risk to most Massachusetts residents remains low."

"Measles is the most contagious respiratory virus and can cause life-threatening illness," he said. "These cases are a reminder of the need for health care providers and local health departments to remain vigilant for cases so that appropriate public health measures can be rapidly employed to prevent spread in the state."

The state recommends that children get their first dose of the MMR vaccine at 12-15 months. School-aged children in Massachusetts need two doses of the vaccine.

Measles symptoms

Measles symptoms can develop 10 days to two weeks after exposur and can resemble a cold. A rash that appears first on the head and moves downward occurs two to four days after symptoms develop.

The state says potentially serious complications can occur in about 30% of measles patients, with immune suppression, pneumonia, diarrhea and brain swelling that can be life-threatening.