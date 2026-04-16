Uber launching Boston shuttle service to Logan Airport

Uber announced today that it is offering a new shuttle service to Boston's Logan Airport.

The "Uber Shuttle" will service two routes in Boston and Cambridge, with shuttles making departures every half hour for 10 hours a day. The Boston shuttle stops in Allston, at Boston University, Kenmore Square and North Station. The Cambridge route picks up riders in Porter Square, Harvard Square, Central Square, MIT and Kendall Square.

Riders will use their Uber app to reserve a seat on the shuttle. It will cost $3 per ticket during the first week of service, followed by $10 in the first month and $15 after. Riders can also leave a tip for a driver and rate them in their app like any other Uber ride.

Uber says those going to the airport will get a "Ticket to Skip" that lets them get in a quicker TSA line.

The Uber Shuttle is currently offered in New York and New Jersey for JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports.

Last summer, the airport hiked Uber and Lyft passenger fees to $5.50 per trip. As part of the agreement, Uber and Lyft agreed to work with Massport to develop an "urban shuttle service" to Logan.

The ride-hailing company says Uber Shuttles will help travelers get around Boston in time for an eventful summer, with the World Cup and Sail Boston 2026 approaching. World Cup organizers this week announced a $95 express bus that will take soccer fans from Logan Airport to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Logan Express also offers $3 rides to the airport from Back Bay, and a free ride back for ticket holders. The MBTA has a free shuttle connecting the airport to the Blue Line, and service from the airport to downtown is free via the Silver Line.