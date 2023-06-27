Charlestown rapes suspect Matthew Nilo indicted on additional charges in 2007-08 North End attacks

BOSTON - Matthew Nilo, the New Jersey attorney accused in a series of sex assaults in Charlestown more than 15 years ago, has been indicted on new charges.

The new charges stem from five attacks on four women in the North End in 2007 and 2008. One of the victims was attacked twice, 11 days apart, according to the district attorney.

Nilo, 35, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on seven charges Tuesday: one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery.

Matthew Nilo in Suffolk Superior Court, June 5, 2023. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said the victims were attacked while walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning. The attacks occurred in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008, and July 2008.

"The newly-indicted attacks occurred at the time that Nilo was living in the North End and during the same period as the attacks against women in Charlestown for which Nilo is already charged," the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors previously said Nilo raped three women in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown on August 18, 2007, November 22, 2007, and August 5, 2008, and tried to rape a fourth on December 23, 2008.

Nilo pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bail on June 15. He will be formally charged on the new counts at his next court appearance on July 13.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said DNA evidence played a role in the new indictments and more information will be released at the arraignment.