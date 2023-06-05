Watch CBS News
New Jersey attorney Matthew Nilo, charged in 2007-08 Charlestown rapes, due in Boston court

BOSTON - Matthew Nilo, the New Jersey attorney charged in series of unsolved rapes in Charlestown more than 15 years ago, will be in court in Boston Monday.

Nilo, 35, was arrested at his home in Weehawken, New Jersey May 30. He's originally from the Boston area, and previously lived in the North End.

Matthew Nilo in court in New Jersey, June 1, 2023. CBS New York

The alleged assaults occurred in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown on August 18, 2007, November 22, 2007, August 5, 2008, and December 23, 2008.

Nilo is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

He will be arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

The FBI used investigative genetic genealogy to help identify Nilo. It combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research and historical records to generate leads. It's the same method used to identify the "Lady of the Dunes" last year by searching public DNA databases for possible relatives.

Nilo lived in other areas of the country before 2008, including Wisconsin, California, and New York. Anyone who has information or believes they may be a victim associated with this case is encouraged is contact Boston Police or the FBI.  

First published on June 5, 2023 / 7:56 AM

