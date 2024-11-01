Red flag warning issued for Massachusetts brush fires into Friday evening

MIDDLETON - A red flag warning was issued in Massachusetts on Friday after brush fires continued to burn through the state. The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, includes all of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

At least 100 fires have burned through 424 acres across the state since Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

Middleton brush fires

In Middleton, a fire had burned 188 acres and was 70-percent contained. People there woke up to the heavy smell of smoke Friday morning due to the dry conditions and high winds.

"The smoke has been constant coming out of the woods," resident Andrew Leclerc told WBZ-TV. "It's been smoky, very very smoky."

The brush fire was just feet away from his home.

"They've got fire hydrants hooked up with hoses already just in preparedness for the fire (if it) does come toward the house," Leclerc said. "I've never experienced a wildfire like this before."

DCR emphasizes that "almost all" fire activity is caused by people. They're asking everyone to avoid all outdoor activities that could ignite dry brush such as sparks from machinery, cigarettes, and unattended campfires.

"(Don't) do any outdoor burning and be very careful with any ignition source," said Alex Belote, DCR's fire program coordinator.

Firefighters in Salem and Middleton will continue to monitor potential hot spots and embers. The cause of the Middleton fire is still under investigation.

Prescribed burns

Firefighters said the fires were under control Friday after a night of prescribed burning.

It's a common tactic to reduce the risk of uncontrolled fires in high-risk areas. Firefighters will burn a perimeter around a hot spot or an active bushfire, so when it reaches the purposefully scorched ground it has nowhere else to go. The burns can be good for the land and ecosystem, the U.S. Forest Service says.

"It's going to continue to burn until it runs out of fuel," says Middleton Fire Chief Douglas LeColst.

A large part of the Boston area and the North Shore are in the middle of a severe drought and there is limited rain in the forecast.

Anyone who spots a brush fire should call 911.