Firefighters across Massachusetts battle brush fires

Middleton firefighters work to keep brush fires from reaching homes

SALEM - Firefighters continue to battle brush fires across Massachusetts as the state experiences its first severe drought in two years.

A pic from todays fire from Smithville Rd Posted by Spencer Fire & Emergency Services on Friday, November 1, 2024

Brush fires breaking out across Massachusetts

Area firefighters responded to Monson on Friday for a large wildfire that threatened homes, battling for hours to contain the fire. While more fires broke out in Spencer- burning nearly 11 acres in the state forest area - and Northampton.

Massachusetts's Department of Fire Services said that while the department doesn't have firm numbers yet, fires in the western part of the state have been taking up a lot of resources. Fire departments in the area said resources were "extremely thin."

We sent a pumper and crew to Monson as part of a large brush fire. I don’t specifically know where they are now but I... Posted by Brookfield Fire Department on Friday, November 1, 2024

Firefighters struggle to control fires

In the meantime, brush fires in the northeastern part of the state continued to burn. The Castle Rick fire in Saugus saw 9 acres burning and 0% containment. The Cain Hill fire in Salem and Lynn engulfed 140 acres and was 50% contained. The Traders Way fire in Salem still had 15 acres burning and was 50% contained.

At least 100 fires have burned through 424 acres across the state since Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), resulting in a red flag warning being issued by the National Weather Service on Friday.

Despite the brush fires around Salem, visitors converged on the city for Halloween's celebrations.

DFS Special Operations staff and resources have been supporting local officials with brush and wildland fires across the... Posted by Massachusetts Department of Fire Services on Saturday, November 2, 2024

Preventing fires

The state's Department of Fire Services is asking everyone to be extremely careful of fire.

"The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage," said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. "We're seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally."

Fire services ask that people:

Do not burn leaves. (Open burning is prohibited through January)

Refrain from outdoor cooking and heating.

Use caution with lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other power equipment as engines can get hot enough to ignite dry leaves.

Dump ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves in a metal can, douse them with water, and cover them with a tight-fitting lid.

Extinguish smoking materials in an ashtray with water or sand.