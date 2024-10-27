Brush fires erupt in Massachusetts, burn through dozens of acres thanks to dry conditions and wind

Smoldering brush fires burn through more than 100 acres in Salem

SALEM - Firefighters were on the scene in Salem, Massachusetts Sunday as several brush fires burned through dozens of acres and coming close to some homes.

More than 100 acres

"It's a lot of acreage and getting to it is the hardest part," said Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne. He said the fire department started getting calls about the brush fires shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"We have four different fires that are kind of surrounding the neighborhoods in this area and Lynn has some over on their side. It's covered about 100 acres and it's still burning freely," said Dionne.

Brush fires burn in Salem on October 26-27 2024. Krissy Pawlicki

Dionne said the fires are tough to fight because the terrain between Salem, Peabody and Lynn is very secluded and rocky.

"The flames were pretty high"

Residents who live at the Highland Condominium Complex were concerned they may have to evacuate as several brush fires popped up behind their homes.

"The flames were pretty high," said Joe Aloisi. "I've been here over 20 years and this is the first time that it almost came up to the lawn in our backyard."

At a nearby Walmart, shoppers covered their faces from the smoke. The brush fires are nowhere near Salem's downtown area and are not impacting the Haunted Happenings events just days from Halloween.

"We can smell it from pretty far away," said Nancy Tebow. "I have a breathing problem as it is, so I really should have a mask on."

Using drone technology, firefighters are able to identify heavy burn areas. The National Guard has also been called in to help with airdrops.

"They really can't put any water on them, so it's just hard work with shovels and then rakes," said Dionne. "When it smolders overnight and then it gets fresh air and breeze in the morning and especially if there's a wind change then it could flare up again."

"I have asthma so it's been pretty difficult," said Jeff Black. "I hope it's over soon and they can get control of it."

No one has been hurt and no structural damage has been reported. Firefighters said residents can expect the smoke to continue overnight.