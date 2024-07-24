Massachusetts has the best school systems in the country, report says

New ranking names Massachusetts school districts as the nation's best

New ranking names Massachusetts school districts as the nation's best

BOSTON - Massachusetts has the best school districts in the country, according to a new WalletHub survey. The state also took the top spot in the personal finance website's 2023 ranking.

The report ranked K-12 school systems in every state based on metrics like dropout rates, class size and standardized test scores.

Massachusetts test scores

Massachusetts is either first or tied for first when it comes to math test scores, reading test scores and median ACT scores.

"Massachusetts is the state with the best school systems, boasting some of the best test scores in the country," WalletHub writes. "Massachusetts ranks first when it comes to eighth grade math and fourth grade reading scores, and second for grade 4 math and grade 8 reading."

The state also has the highest share of students in the country who score a 3 or better on Advanced Placement exams.

Massachusetts school safety

Massachusetts was ranked second overall when it comes to school safety, with one of the lowest percentages of threatened or injured high school students.

WalletHub says Massachusetts also has very few reports of physical fights or illegal drugs available on school property compared to the rest of the country.

States with the best school systems

According to WalletHub, the states with the best public schools are:

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. Maryland

4. New Jersey

5. Wisconsin

Elsewhere in New England, New Hampshire comes in sixth, Maine is 16th, Vermont is 17th and Rhode Island is 18th.

Earlier this year, WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as the "most educated" state in America.

States with the worst school systems

WalletHub puts New Mexico at the bottom of its school system ranking, followed by Oklahoma, Arizona, Alaska and Louisiana. Click here for the full ranking.