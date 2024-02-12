Massachusetts named "most educated" state in U.S. again

BOSTON - Massachusetts can once again claim the title of the "most educated" state in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The personal finance website said Massachusetts topped all other states in two key categories: educational attainment and quality of education. The factors considered by WalletHub to come up with the ranking include the number of residents with diplomas and degrees, school system quality, graduation rates and test scores.

All New England states appeared in the Top 20. Vermont comes in second, followed by Connecticut at No. 4, New Hampshire eighth, Rhode Island 16th and Maine is No. 19.

Massachusetts has the highest percentage of bachelor's, graduate or professional degree holders among all states, and the quality of universities in the state is second only to Connecticut, WalletHub says.

Another factor in the ranking was the availability of free community college education. The "Millionaire's Tax" in Massachusetts is covering tuition for about 25,000 students at state universities and community colleges.

Ranking at the bottom were Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia at No. 50.

Earlier this year, WalletHub declared Massachusetts to be the best state to raise a family in. And a report last summer said Massachusetts public schools are America's best.