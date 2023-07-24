Massachusetts public schools are America's best, report says

BOSTON - Once again, Massachusetts is at the head of the class in an annual ranking of the best school systems in the country.

Wallethub's list of states with the best public schools for 2023 says Massachusetts schools are ranked first for both quality and safety. Rounding out the Top 5 are Connecticut, New Jersey, Wisconsin and Virginia, with New Hampshire in sixth.

The personal finance website looks at a wide range of factors including student performance, funding, class size and teacher qualifications. Massachusetts students had the best math and reading test scores, and was among the states reporting the lowest percentage of students who have been injured or felt threatened at school.

New Hampshire also got high marks for test scores and a low pupil-teacher ratio, but it also has one of the highest rates of bullying, according to Wallethub.

