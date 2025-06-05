Milford, Massachusetts teen arrested by ICE "extremely happy" to be released

Marcelo Gomes, the Milford, Massachusetts teenager who was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice was released from custody after he was granted bond Thursday afternoon.

"I'm extremely happy," Gomes told reporters.

Gomes was being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Burlington since his arrest six days ago. At a hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled Gomes could be released on $2,000 bond.

"That place, it's not good. It's not good," Gomes said. "Ever since I got here, they had me in handcuffs."

Conditions inside ICE field office

He said he has not showered in six days, had crackers for lunch and dinner, slept on a concrete floor and had to use the bathroom in front of 40 other men.

Marcelo Gomes speaks to journalists after being released from detention on bond. Rodrique Ngowi / AP

Gomes, an 18-year-old junior at Milford High School, is originally from Brazil. He was arrested on May 31 by ICE agents who were looking for his father. Gomes's student visa expired several years ago.

"Nobody should be in here," Gomes said. "Most people in there are all workers. They all got caught going to work. These people have families."

He said he served as a translator for the other men in the room and cried when he informed them that their paperwork said they were being deported. "I just felt embarrassed for everybody there," Gomes said.

Gomes said the people he was with don't deserve to be there. "They have kids to go home to and there is like genuine criminals out there that people aren't giving attention to," Gomes said.

Grateful for support, defends father

Students in Milford have held rallies and walkouts in support of Gomes. He said he was unaware because he didn't have a TV while he was in custody.

"I'm very grateful for all the support, more than anything in this world," Gomes said.

Gomes' father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, is still wanted by ICE. Gomes defended his dad, saying he is a good person.

"I heard a lot of people talk bad about my dad but if you want to talk bad about my dad, you have to talk bad about me because he raised me," Gomes said. "And if I have so much support from everyone from my town, then he doesn't deserve any hate because I was raised from him. Like everything I got was from my dad."