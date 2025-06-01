Massachusetts Gov. Healey demands answers after Milford student arrested by ICE

Milford student describes moment his friend was taken by ICE on the way to volleyball practice

Milford student describes moment his friend was taken by ICE on the way to volleyball practice

Milford student describes moment his friend was taken by ICE on the way to volleyball practice

Governor Maura Healey is demanding answers after a Milford High School student was detained by ICE on his way to volleyball practice on Saturday.

Healey demands information from ICE

"I'm disturbed and outraged by reports that a Milford High School student was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice yesterday. Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions," Healey said in a statement. "I'm demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected. My heart goes out to the Milford community on what was supposed to be a celebratory graduation day. The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it's making us all less safe."

Milford Police say they were not informed that ICE would be conducting this operation.

Students at Milford High School graduated on Sunday, June 1, just a day after the arrest. The Milford community planned to protest the student's detention after graduation. The 18-year-old who was detained is a member of the school band and was set to play at the graduation ceremony.

What happened?

A student who was in the car said he and three other students were on their way to volleyball practice when three unmarked vehicles pulled them over. The agents interrogated the students about their documentation and took the 18-year-old driver into custody. The student who described the event did not want his name released. He said he is also undocumented and was not taken into ICE custody because he is underage.

The student witness said that the 18-year-old driver did not commit any moving violations and there was no reason for ICE to stop the car.

Town responds to ICE arrest

Milford Public Schools said ICE had detained several parents of students in recent weeks.

"We are all distraught by this news," Superintendent of Milford Public Schools Kevin McIntyre said in a statement. "The Milford Public Schools play no part in immigration enforcement and support all of our students and families, including those who are immigrants to the United States. They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors."