Logan Airport in Boston raises Uber, Lyft fees and parking rates

Logan Airport in Boston has raised its fees for taking an Uber or Lyft to catch a flight, as well as the cost of parking in a garage.

The new prices went into effect Tuesday. It will now cost an extra $5.50 each way for Uber and Lyft passengers, up from the previous fee of $3.25.

Earlier this year, Massport proposed hiking the fee to $7.50 before a compromise was reached. As part of the deal, passengers can now be dropped off right in front of the terminal doors, instead of at a designated spot in the garage.

The deal also gives Uber and Lyft drivers more time to accept pickup requests after making an airport drop-off, calls for more shared ride opportunities and requires the companies to launch a shuttle service to Logan.

Massport CEO Rich Davey said at the time that the compromise would allow for "new, cheaper ways to get to Boston Logan," while also addressing traffic issues.

Logan Airport parking prices

Garage parking is also more expensive at Logan now.

The maximum price to park at the airport's main garage is now $46 daily, up from 41 a day.

Parking in the economy garage is now $37 a day, up from $32.

Getting to Logan Airport

Travelers can take the MBTA's Blue Line to the airport, or take the free Silver Line from South Station.

The Logan Express bus is available from Braintree, Danvers, Framingham and Woburn for $9 each way, with parking for $7 a day. There's also a Logan Express from Back Bay for $3 to the airport, with a free ride back.