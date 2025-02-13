Fees on Uber, Lyft rides to and from Logan Airport in Boston could rise significantly

Here's why it could soon cost more to take an Uber to Boston's Logan Airport

How do you get to Boston's Logan Airport? If you want to take an Uber or Lyft, it could soon cost you even more.

Massport is considering raising the fee on ride-hailing services to and from the airport by a significant amount. Under the agency's proposal, the current fee of $3.25 for pickups or drop-offs at Logan would more than double and reach $15 for a round-trip ride by 2027.

Some drivers say that's just too much.

Uber and Lyft drivers concerned

Bill Nicholson says it's a tough time be an Uber or Lyft driver.

"The market is oversaturated with drivers right now," he said. "So the fares aren't as good as they used to be."

Pickups at Logan are an easy get and crucial for extra cash.

"The airport is one of the places you're guaranteed to get a ride," Nicholson said. "Sometimes it takes a while, but you're guaranteed to get a ride."

Massport said Logan had its best year in 2024 with 43 million passengers. Thirty percent of those relied on ride-hailing apps.

There's concern that number will continue to grow and bring millions more cars to the airport.

"We need to continue to improve our infrasturcture to handle the demand," Massport said.

Who foots the bill?

Uber argues that drivers and riders shouldn't have to foot the bill.

"They've got a capital construction program, they have to make improvements and we support that," Uber senior director Josh Gold said. "What we're asking for is a discussion with the airport to figure out a path forward that doesn't put the entire financial burden on rideshare drivers and passengers."

Right now, Logan bans Uber and Lyft from pickups at the curb, but taxis and personal vehicles are allowed. Uber says that already pushes travelers toward other options and suggests higher fees could drive even more people away.

"That's a concern for us," Gold said.

Massport says there is no timeline or vote set up for this proposal and it's only in the discussion phase. They also say they have not increased fees for ride-hailing services at Logan in six years.