Uber, Lyft changes at Logan Airport include higher fees, terminal drop-offs

Starting July 1, ride-hailing fares to Boston Logan Airport may rise as part of a tentative agreement between the Massachusetts Port Authority, Uber, and Lyft.

Fees will increase to $5.50

According to the new deal released Wednesday afternoon, one-time per-trip passenger fees will increase from $3.25 to $5.50. Earlier this year, Massport proposed a $7.50 fee, sparking concerns among riders and drivers.

"Everybody knows, when anything is hiked up, it's either you get with the program or you don't," said Uber Driver JT Thomas. "I don't think that it's a good idea to charge consumers."

Joleena Smith, a frequent rider, said, "I think that whatever is needed is something we just have to adjust to."

Meanwhile, Sean Burns, another rider questioned the increased cost, saying, "That's a lot of money added on top of the existing expenses."

Massport CEO Rich Davey explained that the agreement aims to provide "new, cheaper ways to get to Boston Logan", while also addressing traffic issues.

The agreement terms include more time for drivers to accept pick-up requests after dropping customers off, and options for shared rides at the airport.

"While we still have concerns about increasing fees on riders, this is a step in the right direction," said Brendan Joyce, Public Policy Manager at Lyft. "It allows us to improve the rider experience at Logan as we continue to look for ways to equitably fund the airport's future success."

Drop-off at terminals

As part of the new agreement, passengers will also have the option to be dropped off directly at the terminal doors, rather than the current designated parking garage.

In a statement, Josh Gold, Senior Director of Public Policy & Communications at Uber said, "We will continue to work with Massport to get travelers as close to the curb as possible."

Curbside drop-off is a convenience that both Burns and Smith told WBZ they'd appreciate, especially during the colder months. "It would be nice to have door-to-door pickup," Smith said.

The agreement will be voted on at the Massachusetts Port Authority Board meeting on Thursday.