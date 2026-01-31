Father and son among crew of 7 on fishing boat Lily Jean that sank off Gloucester, family member says

Flowers, signs and a wreath are laid at the Fisherman's Memorial in Gloucester, Massachusetts as the U.S. Coast Guard announced it suspended the search Saturday morning for the six missing crewmembers of the fishing vessel Lily Jean that sank off the coast on Friday. The body of one crewmember was recovered, and so was an empty life raft.

Coast Guard suspends search for Lily Jean

"Our crews searched as long and as hard as they possibly could, always with the hope of bringing your loved ones back to Gloucester," said Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston.

For over 24 hours, Coast Guard crews conducted an exhaustive search in dangerous conditions covering more than 1,000 square miles using multiple aircraft, cutters and other boats.

"Despite these efforts, we have only located one deceased crewmember. Five crewmembers, and one NOAA observer remain missing," Frederick said. "I believe there is no longer a reasonable expectation that anyone could have survived this long."

Father and son on fishing boat

Ricky Beal told WBZ-TV on Saturday that his brother Paul Beal and nephew Paul Jr. were on board the vessel when it sank. "It's just devastating. I can't explain it," Beal said.

Flowers placed at the Fisherman's Memorial in Gloucester, Massachusetts after the F/V Lily Jean sank. CBS Boston

"I started fishing first, and Paul was, he used to come along with me, and then he worked on some of the party boats, the boats for hire," Beal said. "The support from the community has been unbelievable."

Greg Sousa owns the Crow's Nest in Gloucester and knows several of the fisherman onboard the Lily Jean who are presumed dead.

"It's a real local boat with real local guys," Sousa said. "Everyone is talking about it. Paul is one of the good guys. PJ, you know, father and son gone at the same time."

Grief and crisis counselors will be on hand at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church over the next two days to help families and community members impacted by the tragedy.