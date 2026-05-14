Healey asks Navy for help retrieving "key piece of equipment" from sunken fishing vessel Lily Jean

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is appealing to the U.S. Navy to help retrieve a "key piece of equipment" from the fishing vessel Lily Jean, which sank off the coast of Gloucester earlier this year.

Seven crew members were lost at sea after the 72-foot vessel activated its emergency beacon about 20 miles off Cape Ann on Jan. 30. But the families of those who died still have no answers about what went wrong.

Healey and Gloucester state Sen. Bruce Tarr wrote to Secretary of the Navy Sec. Hung Cao this week, asking for help.

"Officials from the Massachusetts State Police have received information suggesting that a video recorder and hard drive installed on the F/V Lily Jean remains intact, with the potential to provide essential details in the immediate moments before the ship was lost," the letter states. "The company that installed the technology believes the video captured is retrievable."

Healey and Tarr also asked the Navy to "assess the feasibility of recovering the remains of lost crew members." Only one body has been recovered so far.

"While we understand the potential risk to personnel and substantial cost, we believe it is a worthwhile investment to provide closure to the families of those lost, improve safety for future vessels, and prevent further loss of life," they wrote.

The seven people who were on board the Lily Jean were

• Accursio "Gus" Sanfilippo, captain

• Paul Beal Sr., crew

• Paul Beal Jr., crew

• John Rousanidis, crew

• Freeman Short, crew

• Sean Therrien, crew

• Jada Samitt, NOAA fisheries observer