Coast Guard suspends search for crew of fishing boat Lily Jean that sank off Gloucester

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Saturday morning for the six missing crewmembers of the fishing vessel Lily Jean that sank off the coast of Gloucester a day earlier.

Crews searched continuously for more than 24 hours after the 72-foot boat activated its emergency beacon 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann Friday at about 6:50 a.m.

During the search, Coast Guard air and surface crews located a debris field in the area and one body in the water. Seven people were reported to be on the vessel at the time.

Crews also recovered an unoccupied life raft and other debris that would come off the boat as it would sink, the Coast Guard said.

"The decision to suspend the search was incredibly difficult," said Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members and friends of the lost crew of the Lily Jean, and with the entire Gloucester community during this heartbreaking time."

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but the Coast Guard's Timothy Jones said the boat was "coming back in full of fish" and may have had an equipment issue.

The Coast Guard said crews conducted coordinated search patterns that covered approximately 1,047 square miles using multiple aircraft, cutters and small boats. Search and rescue mission coordinators and commanders determined that "all reasonable search efforts for the missing crewmembers had been exhausted."

The identities of the crewmembers of the Lily Jean have not been released. State Sen. Bruce Tarr said the captain is well known and one of the "kindest, nicest individuals on the face of this earth."

Gloucester Mayor Paul Lundberg said the sinking of the Lily Jean is a tragedy the community has experienced before, but one it will never get used to.

"Fishing is the heart and soul of Gloucester," Lundberg said in a statement. "Every day fishermen risk their lives facing treacherous conditions to provide for their families in order to feed our collective family. We consider everyone who fishes from this port our family and that's what makes times like this trying."