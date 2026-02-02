Victims of sunken Gloucester fishing vessel the Lily Jean remembered at memorial service, "It's just a hard life"

Two days after seven crew members of the fishing boat the Lily Jean were lost at sea off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts the community came together for a memorial Mass.

It was an emotional scene Sunday at Saint Ann Church in Gloucester, and it was cathartic the way this community is coming together for one another.

"Things can change quickly. It's just a hard life. I got out years ago so I could see my kids grow," said retired fisherman Domenic Dimaio. He went to school with the captain of the Lily Jean.

"I just, I don't know. I am in shock," he added.

Al Cottone was also at the memorial. The fisherman knew the captain most of his life. Their fathers grew up together in Sicily.

"This is really hard. I am trying not to get emotional," Cottone said, holding back tears while adding that the captain was like a brother to him. "He paid attention to every detail possible. Like I said, we grew up together. Our families were tight."

The 72-foot boat's emergency beacon activated 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann Friday around 6:50 a.m. Seven people were on board when the Lily Jean sank. Only one body has been so far.

"We have the best safety equipment in the world, and when things go south in this industry, for what we do for a living, there's just no telling," said Gloucester fisherman Joseph Orlando. "We go out there every day to risk our lives so we can bring fish in."

The boat carried a NOAA observer, 22-year-old Jada Samitt. In a statement, her family spoke of her infectious smile and spirit, along with her mission to protect the seas and fishermen.

"I take observers out every day," Orlando said, fighting off tears. "It's really sad. Especially for the families. I can't image what they're going through."

The same can be said for the Beal family. Paul Beal Sr. and his son Paul Jr. were deckhands on the Lily Jean. Christian Rodolosi fished with Paul Sr. He spoke with Beal's wife at the memorial.

"I have known Paul for 35 years, this is tough to take," Rodolosi said. "We will all go on with our lives in the next week remembering these guys, but this is something that will affect them for all the rest of their lives."

A fourth crewmember was identified as Sean Therrien, according to his fiancee. The U.S. Coast Guard has not confirmed the names of the other three victims yet.