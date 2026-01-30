Fishing boat Lily Jean missing off Gloucester; body found during Coast Guard search

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for missing fishing vessel Lily Jean off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The agency said the 72-foot boat activated its emergency beacon 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann Friday at about 6:50 a.m. Rescue crews found a "debris field" near that area, the Coast Guard said.

One unresponsive body was recovered from the water during the search, the Coast Guard said. A life raft from the boat was also found, but it was empty. It's not known how many people were on board.

No other information was immediately available while the search is ongoing. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and Coast Guard boats are involved in the search.

The temperature in the Boston area was around zero degrees Friday morning.