Independent investigation launched into Boston Public School bus safety after death of 5-year-old

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper have announced that an independent investigation will be launched into school transportation safety after the death of 5-year-old Lens Joseph in April.

Joseph was crossing the street in Hyde Park when he was hit and killed by the school bus that had just dropped him off.

Lens Arthur Joseph is remembered as an intelligent and happy boy by his family. Family photo

The investigation will look at safety policies and performance with Transdev, the company responsible for hiring, training, and managing Boston's 7500 bus drivers. They also manage and maintain the district's bus fleet. Former police officer and federal prosecutor, Mintz attorney Natashia Tidwell, will lead the investigation.

Wu said that they have also asked Tidwell to provide recommendations on how to avoid a tragedy like this from happening again.

"We are heartbroken. No family should ever suffer the loss of a child, and the public deserves a full understanding of how this could have happened and what changes are needed," Wu said in a statement.

"My team and I fully support this independent investigation of safety policies and performance under the Transdev contract. The safety of all of our students is paramount, and we will ensure that any findings and recommendations from this investigation are acted on and implemented to strengthen the safety of our transportation system and the services provided by our vendor, Transdev," said Superintendent Mary Skipper.

The investigation will be separate from the ongoing one led by the DA's office and the Boston Police Department.

Tightening safety

BPS and Transdev have been increasing security and safety protocols since the crash, starting with daily meetings that review the contractor's response to crashes, safety, and post-crash driver protocols. Transdev has also brought in extra staff to refresh drivers on crash, pickup, and dropoff rules.

There are around one to two incidents with a BPS school bus per day, and around 400 incidents a year, according to the city. Transdev has since audited all of its drivers and taken seven off the streets until their credentials could be verified.

Driver hit another vehicle during route

Joseph was a kindergartener at Up Academy Charter School. His uncle said that he was dropped off by the bus in a different spot and was hit while he was trying to cross the street. Transdev said that the bus driver, Jean Charles, had missed the turn onto Glenwood Avenue, where Joseph lived.

"The bus driver drop him off. Hit him," Remercie Edmond, the boy's great aunt, said.

Charles was driving an additional bus route at the time due to early dismissal from Up Academy in Dorchester. Transdev said that he had hit another vehicle during the route on April 28 and did not report it to the company, which could have led to him being replaced.

Charles was operating the bus with an expired certificate at the time. Transdev said that he had the qualifications to renew his credentials, but did not. They also said that he had four minor incidents since he was hired by the company, with at least two happening in April of 2025.

"These include contact with a parked vehicle (May 22, 2024), contact with another car's rear tire (December 3, 2024), contact with another car's bumper (April 9, 2025), and contact with another vehicle's side mirror (April 14, 2025)," the city said in a press release.

A due process hearing was set to be held for Charles in May, but he resigned before it started. He has worked at Transdev since 2023.