Boston school bus driver had expired certificate before crash that killed 5-year-old boy

The school bus driver involved in the crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Boston last month has resigned. The city and Boston Public Schools said the driver, Jean Charles, had an expired school bus certificate at the time of the incident.

On April 28, 5-year-old Lens Joseph was hit by the bus on Washington Street in Hyde Park. He was a kindergarten student at UP Academy in Dorchester.

His uncle told WBZ-TV Lens was hit when he tried to cross the road after being dropped off by the school bus.

Charles was employed by Transdev. Under its contract with Boston Public Schools, Transdev hires, trains and is responsible for ensuring drivers have the required training and certification, the city said.

"The death of a child is a horrible tragedy that no family should have to endure," a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said. "In the hours immediately after the tragedy, BPS Transportation and Transdev worked with the law enforcement on scene and Transdev immediately placed the driver on leave."

Driver resigns before hearing

A due process hearing was scheduled on Wednesday, but Charles resigned just prior to the start of it, the city and BPS said.

Transdev notified BPS that Charles had an expired school bus certificate after the crash. He had the necessary qualifications to renew it but did not. Charles had worked at Transdev since May 2023.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being led by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and Boston police.

The city and BPS said they have been working to support the Joseph family and the UP Academy Dorchester school community.