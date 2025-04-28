Child struck and killed by school bus in Boston

A child was struck and killed by a school bus in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Boston police said it happened at about 2:42 p.m. in the area of 107 Washington Street. Police said the child was coming home from school and lived in the neighborhood.

The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The child's age was not released.

A child was struck and killed by a school bus in Hyde Park. CBS Boston

The driver of the bus is cooperating with the investigation, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

"This is a tragic investigation of a child being struck and who is deceased," Cox said, "and we are doing all we can to make sure we investigate the root causes, and everything associated with this."

Cox said anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

There were children on the bus at the time, and several were taken to hospitals to be evaluated, Cox said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the investigation will be complex and will include GPS and video evidence. "Right now, everyone's hearts and minds should be with the family affected here," Hayden said.

Boston mayor "heartbroken"

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is "completely heartbroken."

"No parent expects that they could send their child off to school and have something horrible happen," Wu said.

City trauma teams are in the neighborhood providing resources. There will also be mental health resources in Boston schools on Tuesday.