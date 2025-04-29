Child hit, killed by Boston school bus identified as 5-year-old boy

The little boy who was hit and killed by a school bus in Boston was identified by his family Tuesday as 5-year-old Lens Arthur.

He was hit by the bus on Washington Street in Hyde Park Monday afternoon on his way home from kindergarten at the UP Academy Charter School. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators as they try to figure out exactly what happened.

Arthur's uncle told WBZ-TV his nephew was dropped off in a different spot on the other side of the street and was hit when he tried to cross the road.

Five-year-old Lens Arthur was hit by this school bus on Washington Street in Hyde Park, April 28, 2025. CBS Boston

No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Neighbors have been dropping off flowers at the site. One left a stuffed animal there. Grief counselors have been available at the school for students and staff.

"To hear a child lost a life senselessly is just devastating for our community," said Marcia Kimm, the founder of the West Fairmount Hill Community Group. "This child's name has to be remembered. He cannot die in vain."

The group is planning a memorial to honor him.

At an event in Mattapan Tuesday, Boston Mayor Wu asked for a moment of silence for Arthur and his family.

"We just want to offer our continued thoughts, prayers, condolences as we try to support them," Wu said.

Lens Arthur would have turned six years old this summer, according to his uncle.