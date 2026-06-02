Massachusetts governor supports later last call for "once-in-a-generation summer"

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is throwing her support behind a bill that could push back last call at restaurants and bars this summer as the Boston area hosts the 2026 World Cup.

The bill would give cities and towns the authority to let bars stay open until 3 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. It would also let municipalities permit drinking in certain public spaces, which could draw more people to World Cup watch parties.

Healey wrote in a letter to the Joint Committee on Economic Development & Emerging Technologies that "Massachusetts is preparing for a once-in-a-generation summer" with the upcoming World Cup, Sail Boston and America 250 celebrations.

"This presents a unique opportunity for local businesses to benefit from increased foot traffic, visitor spending, and renewed downtown activity," the governor said.

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is also backing the bill, saying it "represents a timely opportunity to support the recovery and long-term competitiveness of the Commonwealth's hospitality, tourism, and small business sectors." The changes proposed under the bill would expire on Aug. 31.

"I respectfully request that the Committee report this bill favorably," Healey said. "This temporary, locally controlled legislation is designed to help Massachusetts meet the full economic and cultural opportunities of the summer ahead."

Rhode Island recently enacted a law that allows bars to stay open until 4 a.m. for the World Cup. Philadelphia bars are also allowed to stay open two hours later than normal this summer after passing a law in March.