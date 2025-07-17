Sail Boston 2026 is a year away. Here's what to know about the tall ships.

Sail Boston 2026 is now less than a year away, and the arrival of the tall ships is going to be extra special as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

Boston has previously hosted the event in 1992, 2000, 2009 and 2017. The 2026 edition is expected to bring millions of people and millions of tourism dollars into the city.

"They're coming from everywhere," Gov. Maura Healey said at a Wednesday news conference about the tall ships. "It's going to be awesome."

Here's what to know about Sail Boston 2026.

When is Sail Boston 2026?

The event takes place from July 11 to July 16, 2026.

It will kick off on July 11 with a "Parade of Sail" as the vessels arrive in Boston. In 2017, massive crowds gathered on Castle Island and other waterfront locations to watch 56 ships come into Boston Harbor.

After the parade, the ships will be stationed at various spots along the city's waterfront for several days, and the public will be able to board them for free.

Tall ships sail into Boston Harbor during the Parade of Sail at Sail Boston on June 17, 2017. Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tall ships in Boston

The fleet will feature ships from more than 25 countries. Organizers say this event is expected to host a fleet that's similar to the size that came to Boston for bicentennial celebrations in 1976.

Sail Boston says some of the masts on the ship are more than 200 feet high, making them among the tallest wooden structures in the world.

You can see a list of the invited ships on the Sail Boston website. Some of the biggest vessels are the Amerigo Vespucci from Italy, the Dar Mlodziezy from Poland, Chile's Esmeralda, the Libertad from Argentina and the Union from Peru.

Sail 250

Boston isn't the only city getting a visit from the tall ships in 2026. It's actually the last stop on "Sail 250," which is making visits to five U.S. cities to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

Sail 250 starts in New Orleans from May 28 to June 1. It will be in Norfolk, Virginia from June 19 to June 24 and Baltimore from June 25 to July 1. The tall ships will be in New York City for the July 4th holiday through July 8.