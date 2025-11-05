2 New Hampshire cities vote to OK "social districts" that allow public drinking

Residents in two New Hampshire cities voted in Tuesday's election to embrace a new law that allows for public drinking in designated outdoor "social districts."

Concord and Laconia voters OK'd ballot questions to start the process of creating the social districts, while similar measures were rejected in Portsmouth, Nashua and Keene.

Concord is the capital city with a population of about 44,400, while Laconia is home to around 17,000.

What is a social district?

The state law, supported by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, took effect in September. The Laconia ballot question said it's "part of a broader trend in several states to allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas, enhancing social interaction and potentially benefiting local economies."

The law defines a social district as "a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a licensee." Any city or town can set one up if they hold a public hearing and take a vote.

Social district rules in New Hampshire

License holders in a social district can sell alcohol in non-glass containers that are no bigger than 16 ounces. The container must say "Drink Responsibly - Be 21."

The social district area has to have signs that tell people when and where public drinking is allowed. People can only drink alcohol that they bought from a store or restaurant inside the social district. The drinks have to be finished or thrown away before exiting the social district.

Laconia and Concord would be the first communities in New Hampshire to establish social districts. Other states that allow special areas for public drinking are Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.