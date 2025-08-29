Labor Day Weekend forecast in Boston looks beautiful after Friday's rain

A cold front will move through Boston on Friday during the day, bringing a few rounds of downpours and thunderstorms before the weather clears up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend forecast.

Boston should expect rainy weather

New England is in a "general" thunderstorm risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center. This essentially means they do not expect much, if any, severe weather, but there will be some isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the area.

While the Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of southern New England in a "marginal" risk for excessive rainfall. They have highlighted most of central and eastern Massachusetts, specifically north of Plymouth, with a chance for some potentially heavy rain, which could lead to brief, localized flooding.

The storm risk is present throughout the day. The highest risk will be between 1 and 4 p.m. in central Massachusetts and 4 and 7 p.m. in the Boston area and in eastern Massachusetts. There may be a few final showers or storms over southeastern Massachusetts between 7 and 9 p.m.

This could lead to slower travel for the evening commute tonight and those heading out of town for the Holiday Weekend may face some travel delays.

Labor Day Weekend forecast for Massachusetts

Speaking of Labor Day Weekend... it looks spectacular! We do not expect any rainfall in southern New England. There may be a few pop-up showers across the northern mountains on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be comfortable, in the 70s, and humidity will be low. All outdoor activities should proceed at full speed ahead! Enjoy it!