Karen Read trial not taking place today. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule.

No court proceedings are scheduled through Memorial Day in the Karen Read trial as the judge said things are moving ahead of schedule.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Read argues she is being framed and O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home.

It is possible the defense could get the case at some point next week. Outside of court on Wednesday, Read told reporters Dr. Judson Welcher from Aperture LLC is expected to be the prosecution's final witness. It is not known when Welcher will take the stand, and lawyers cannot confirm because they remain under a gag order.

Karen Read trial schedule

Thursday was scheduled to be a half day of testimony. But as Judge Beverly Cannone dismissed jurors for the day on Wednesday, she told them she would be giving them the day off instead.

Friday and Monday were already previously scheduled off days due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Full days of testimony are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Karen Read trial latest

Wednesday's witness testimony was delayed when she said an "issue" came to her attention that required her to question every juror individually at sidebar. Cameras were shut off until the process was complete.

When court was back open to the public, all jurors were still present, though two had changed seats.

"I do need to stress for you that it's very, very important that no one discuss this case. Don't let anyone talk to you about the case. No comments about the case," Cannone said. "You've seen how hard the lawyers have worked to pull this case together for you and everybody has given it so much time. So please let's makes sure that we follow that. That means each other."

A brain surgeon testified that O'Keefe's injuries are consistent with falling backwards and hitting his head on the frozen ground. Next a Massachusetts State Police crime scene technician testified about glass and plastic found at the scene.

Read is facing trial for a second time after her 2024 trial ended in a mistrial due to hung jury. The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.