Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with crash reconstruction expert Judson Welcher on stand

The Karen Read trial is back in Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday as crash reconstruction expert Judson Welcher returns to the stand for a second day of testimony. Welcher could be the last witness before the prosecution rests its case.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 10 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's Canton home in January 2022. Read and her defense attorneys argue she is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home.

Judson Welcher testimony

Welcher first took the stand Tuesday for direct questioning from special prosecutor Hank Brennan. He was still on the stand when court ended for the day and will face more questions from Brennan Wednesday, in addition to cross-examination. Read said recently that Welcher is expected to be the last witness before the prosecution rests, but attorneys cannot confirm that due to a gag order.

Welcher testified that Read's Lexus SUV went in reverse at about 23.9 miles per hour for at least 54 feet in the area of 34 Fairview Road, where O'Keefe's body was found, at about the same time his phone stopped moving.

The reconstructionist also said he determined that Read's taillight would not have been broken while backing out of O'Keefe's garage and bumping his SUV as Read has claimed.

Ruling in Karen Read trial

Wednesday's proceedings are expected to begin with a ruling from Judge Beverly Cannone.

The defense does not want the prosecution to be able to ask Welcher his opinion on "whether a collision occurred."

Cannone heard arguments from both sides after the jury left for the day on Tuesday and said she would rule Wednesday morning before testimony resumed.

Karen Read trial schedule

Court is starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, instead of the usual 9 a.m. start time.

There will be a full day of testimony on Wednesday and Friday this week. Thursday is scheduled to be a half day.