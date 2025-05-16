Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with day 17 of testimony after jury sees graphic evidence

The Karen Read trial in Massachusetts continues today with a 17th day of witness testimony after the jury saw graphic photos from John O'Keefe's autopsy.

You can stream the trial live from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham when proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston or in the video player above.

Medical examiner Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello finished testifying Thursday after several hours on the stand. It's not known yet who will be called as the next witness.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton in January 2022. The defense alleges there was a fight inside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road, and that O'Keefe was dragged outside and left in the yard.

Read's supporters are allowed to be closer to the courthouse on Friday after a federal appeals court ruled that a new buffer zone for the trial keeping them farther back violated their First Amendment rights. But there are conditions with the move - they have to remain quiet and can't interfere with the court's work.

Karen Read's lawyers say prosecutors broke rules

After the jury left on Thursday, Read's lawyers accused the prosecution of an "ambush" and sought to keep the commonwealth's crash reconstruction expert's opinion out of trial.

The defense says a new report shared by prosecutors changes the time that Read allegedly hit O'Keefe with her Lexus by 33 seconds.

"They're trying now to put on a defense against my defense," Read told reporters outside court on Thursday.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan says new information was discovered while working on the case relating to a difference in the clocks on O'Keefe's phone compared to Read's SUV. He said the new information does not change anything.

Judge Beverly Cannone did not immediately rule on the issue.

Medical examiner testifies in Karen Read trial

Most of Thursday's testimony came from Dr. Scordi-Bello. While she was on the stand, the jury saw photos of bruises on O'Keefe's hand, abrasions on his arm and injuries to his face. The judge allowed the jurors to take a break when a picture of the inside of O'Keefe's stomach was displayed on screen.

Scordi-Bello testified that blunt injuries to the head caused O'Keefe's death, and she said that could have come from him falling backward onto frozen ground. But the medical examiner could not determine how O'Keefe died.

"Were you able to reach a conclusion as to the manner of Mr. O'Keefe's death to a reasonable degree of medical certainty?" Brennan asked.

"No I was not," Scordi-Bello responded.

The defense seized on the fact that experts couldn't choose between accident or homicide. Attorney Robert Alessi asked Scordi-Bello if the condition of O'Keefe's legs suggests he could have been hit by a car.

"So I did examine his legs and I did not see any impact of an impact site," Scordi-Bello said.

The defense also pressed the medical examiner on their theory that O'Keefe could have been beaten inside the home at 34 Fairview Road.

"Is that injury consistent or inconsistent with a punch?" Alessi asked.

"Could be consistent," Scordi-Bello said.

Karen Read trial latest

Earlier this week, the jury heard from a Massachusetts State Police forensic scientist who examined Read's Lexus, and O'Keefe's teenage niece who testified about Read and O'Keefe's deteriorating relationship in the months before his death.

Attorneys on both sides are prevented from talking to the media, but there are signs that the prosecution is wrapping its case even though key witnesses like Brian Higgins, Michael Proctor and Brian Albert have not testified. Legal analysts say it appears the commonwealth still plans to call crash reconstruction and DNA experts, but the defense expects to be starting its case relatively soon.

Read, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.