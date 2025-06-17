Awaiting verdict in Karen Read trial, John O'Keefe supporter says "no winners and losers"

Suspense and anticipation are growing outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts after another day with no verdict in the Karen Read murder trial. Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV in 2022.

In the massive sea of "Free Karen Read" supporters wearing pink outside the courthouse, Lance Humble flew in from Arizona wearing a gray sweatshirt with O'Keefe's police badge number.

"Everybody is looking for closure"

"I think it's been traumatic for everybody," said Humble. "I think everybody is looking for closure and I think everybody is looking to finally heal."

But the jury's questions to the judge on Tuesday left both sides wondering if closure is coming. One of their questions to the judge asked what to do if they can't agree on one of the charges Read is facing.

Supporters of Karen Read gesture as Read departs Norfolk Superior Court for the day during jury deliberations at her trial, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. Charles Krupa / AP

Otherwise, the concern is going through déjà vu from the last trial, ending in a hung jury.

"Honestly feeling like it's a bit of a round two all over again," said Caitlin, a Karen Read supporter.

"I'm feeling the anxiety today, a little nervous but we are here for the long run," said Stephanie Pratt, a Read supporter. "We believe in the power of justice whichever way that goes."

"This isn't a sporting event"

And in all of the tension and waiting, a reminder from O'Keefe's supporters about who lost their life that January day in 2022.

A photograph of John O'Keefe is projected during the trial of Karen Read on May 5, 2025. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"Hopefully everyone keeps the main thing the main thing, and that's John and that he lost his life and to me that's the most important thing here," Humble said. "There's no winners and losers in any of this. This isn't a sporting event. This is a good man who lost his life."

This has been an emotionally exhausting process for everyone involved. Read's supporters say they are prepared to be outside the courthouse for as long as it takes. Supporters for John O'Keefe pray to see justice.