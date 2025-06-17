Watch Live: Karen Read trial jury has question for judge during second full day of deliberations

Jurors in the Karen Read trial have a question for the judge inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on Tuesday during their third day of deliberations. The question has not yet been read by the judge.

Tuesday marks the second full day of deliberations since jurors got the case late in the day Friday.

You can watch the jury question when court begins live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Jurors arrived in the courtroom just before 9 a.m. and were sent off to deliberate. Judge Beverly Cannone's told attorneys to plan to be back in the courtroom at 4 p.m. Attorneys have been advised to stay within about 10 minutes of the courthouse in case a verdict is reached.

Cameras were allowed during the opening minutes as jurors return to the courtroom. Once the jury left for deliberations, the feed was shut off and will not return until there is something that requires Cannone's attention, such as a question, issue from attorneys, or announcement that a verdict has been reached.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the jury sent a note to Cannone, indicating they had a question.

Karen Read trial deliberations

Through the first nine hours of deliberations, the jury did not ask any questions or send any communications to the judge.

WBZ-TV anticipates that once a verdict is reached, it will be read within an hour.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene where there has been personal injury and death.

The prosecution accuses Read of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home after a night of heavy drinking in 2022. Read says she is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside.

Read's attorneys expressed concerns Monday with the verdict slip. The defense formally asked Cannone to amend the second verdict slip for manslaughter. They said it confuses jurors because they see just one "not guilty" option that applies to all of count two, compared to four "guilty" options when including potential lesser charges.

Cannone denied the motion without a hearing.

When Read stood trial for the first time in 2024, jurors deliberated for 27 hours before a mistrial was declared.