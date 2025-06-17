Watch CBS News

Jury in Karen Read trial asks 4 questions, anticipation builds outside courthouse

Jurors in the Karen Read trial asked four questions but did not reach a verdict. The crowd of people outside the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts grew in anticipation of a verdict. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex and Tammy Mutasa reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.