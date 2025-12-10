Karen Read's SUV to be sold at Massachusetts auction

The Lexus SUV that Karen Read was driving the night of John O'Keefe's death in 2022 is being sold at auction next month.

Read was accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating at the time, with the SUV and leaving him to die in the cold outside a Canton home. Read accused several people, including law enforcement, of attempting to frame her.

During Read's first trial in 2024, a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. In 2025, a jury acquitted Read of all charges except operating under the influence of alcohol. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

On the night of O'Keefe's death, Read's SUV was towed to the Canton Police Department garage. Massachusetts State Police had possession of the vehicle until Read filed in July for it to be returned and she later received it.

Once Read got the Lexus back, it was in need of repairs. The SUV was detailed and prepared for auction by JB Auto Care.

Karen Read's Lexus SUV was detailed ahead of being sold at auction. JB Auto Care

It will be sold to the highest bidder by JJManning Auctioneers. Though no date has been set for the auction, it is anticipated that it will take place sometime in January.

Read remains the subject of a civil lawsuit filed against her by John O'Keefe's family.

In addition, Read announced in November that she is suing key investigators and witnesses in the case. That includes lead investigator Michael Proctor, who was fired from the Massachusetts State Police, and his former supervisors, Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik and Lt. Brian Tully.

Read's lawsuit also includes five people who were inside the home at 34 Fairview in Canton where O'Keefe's body was found in the snow. They are Brian and Nicole Albert, the former homeowners, Jennifer and Matthew McCabe and former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins.