Watch Live: Karen Read expected back in court for civil trial hearing today

Karen Read is expected back in a Massachusetts courtroom today for a hearing in the civil lawsuit that was filed against her by John O'Keefe's family.

In June, a jury acquitted Read on the most serious charges she faced in the death of O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read had been accused of hitting O'Keefe and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022.

In a civil trial, there is a much lower legal standard for proof of guilt. The lawsuit, filed by O'Keefe's family last year after Read's first criminal trial ended in a mistrial, is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Unlike the criminal trial that took place in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham under Judge Beverly Cannone, the civil suit is being heard in Plymouth Superior Court with Judge Daniel O'Shea presiding.

Paul O'Keefe, the brother of John O'Keefe, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. Also listed as plaintiffs are O'Keefe's parents and his niece, who he was taking care of at the time of his death.

The lawsuit argues that Read's negligence and "reckless disregard for safety" that night caused O'Keefe's death. It also alleges that Read "outrageously created a false narrative" about O'Keefe's death.

Additionally, the O'Keefe family is suing C.F. McCarthy's and the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton. They say the two bars are liable for serving Read alcohol that night.

In her criminal trial, Read was only found guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol and received a year of probation.

Karen Read files to dismiss part of lawsuit

Read is arguing to dismiss the O'Keefe family's claim of "emotional distress" from the lawsuit, as the defense says the family was not present at the time of the alleged collision.

"The Defendant's statements in which she questioned and/or denied striking the Decedent with her vehicle (allegedly creating a false narrative) or speculated that a snowplow may have struck the Decedent, do not rise to the level of intent toward the Plaintiffs," a filing from the defense states.

Read's legal team will be somewhat different for the civil case. Alan Jackson, the lead defense attorney in her criminal trial, will be representing her again in the lawsuit. She will also be aided by attorneys Aaron Davis, Charles Waters and Damon Seligson.