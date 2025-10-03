Karen Read grand juror who leaked information sentenced to home confinement

A former federal grand juror who pleaded guilty to leaking information about the Karen Read murder trial has been sentenced to two months home detention, along with two years of supervised release.

Jessica Leslie, 34, was sentenced Thursday in a federal courtroom in Boston. Leslie had agreed to a plea agreement that included one day in prison that would be deemed time served. Instead, the judge rejected that agreement and determined she should receive home confinement.

Leaked sealed information

Leslie, of Dracut, pleaded guilty to sharing sealed information related to the Read trial, including witnesses, the substance of their testimony and other evidence.

Leslie later said she shared the information with only one other person and thought it would be kept private.

"She knew that sharing grand jury information violated her oath," said Leslie's attorney, Keith Halpern, in a sentencing memorandum. "She should have recognized that the violation of grand jury secrecy can cause serious harm to people and to the justice system but she didn't. She does understand this now and her remorse is genuine."

Halpern said before this, Leslie had never been charged with a crime.

Leslie worked for the Department of Children and Families as a social worker and in May had been promoted to a supervisor position. Halpern confirmed she has since been fired.

Karen Read civil case

Read was in court last month ahead of her civil trial, where she's being sued by the family of John O'Keefe.

During the most recent hearing, Read's attorney told the court she plans to sue Massachusetts State Police, Lt. Brian Tully, Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik and fired Trooper Michael Proctor for violating her civil rights and conspiracy. She also plans to bring claims against key players in her murder trial, including Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Matthew McCabe, Jennifer McCabe and Brian Higgins.

Read was accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking in 2022. A hung jury led to a mistrial in 2024. During Read's second trial this year, she was acquitted of the most serious charges and found guilty only of operating under the influence of alcohol.