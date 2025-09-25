Grand juror who leaked Karen Read information said she thought it would remain private

Grand juror who leaked Karen Read information said she thought it would stay private

A former federal grand juror who pleaded guilty to leaking information in the Karen Read case said she thought the information would remain private, according to her attorney.

Sentencing paperwork for 34-year-old Jessica Leslie, of Dracut, was submitted Thursday in federal court.

While she was a member of the federal grand jury, Leslie allegedly shared sealed information that included the names of various witnesses, the substance of their testimony, and other evidence. According to the sentencing paperwork, Leslie shared the leaked information with one person, who she thought would keep it private. The paperwork did not say who she shared the information with.

"She should have recognized that the violation of grand jury secrecy can cause serious harm to people and to the justice system, but she didn't. She does understand this now and her remorse is genuine," said her attorney, Keith Halpern, in the paperwork.

Halpern said Leslie lost her job with the Department of Children and Families recently. She will not serve any jail time if the judge accepts the plea deal next month.

According to court documents, Leslie's plea agreement includes incarceration for one day that is deemed time served. She would not face a fine if the plea is accepted by the judge. Instead, she would be granted 24 months of supervised release and a mandatory special assessment of $100 that must be paid by sentencing.

