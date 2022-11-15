Justice Department investigating Worcester Police over excessive force, discriminatory practice claims

WORCESTER -- The Justice Department has launched a civil investigation into the Worcester Police Department.

Federal investigators will look at claims Worcester Police have a practice of using excessive force or discriminating based on race or gender.

"The purpose of this civil investigation is to determine – through objective and thorough examination – whether or not there is an overall pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution or federal law. This is the beginning of the process. We will go where the facts take us," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to ensure that policing in Worcester is constitutional, safe, and effective all while the civil rights of their residents remain intact."

She thanked the city and Police Chief Steven Sargent for cooperating.

"Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the Worcester Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of racially discriminatory and gender-biased policing, and uses excessive force," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

The Justice Department will be reaching out to the public about their experiences with Worcester Police. They will also evaluate how officers train, collect evidence, and complete investigations.

At the beginning of the month, video was released from an incident where Worcester police tasered a pastor in his church. The police body camera footage was used during Rev. Joseph Rizzuti, Sr.'s trial, where he was acquitted on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

"There was violence, and hatred and disdain," said Rev. Rizzuti referring to the officers who were cleared in an internal affairs investigation.

The Justice Department also investigated the Springfield Police Department in 2018.