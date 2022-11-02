Worcester pastor speaks out after police release body camera video of his tasing

WORCESTER - A Worcester pastor is opening up about getting tasered by police inside his church. "When you haven't done anything wrong except voice disapproval and you get attacked and can't fight back," said Rev. Joseph Rizzuti, Sr.

It all started as a verbal dispute outside the Cornerstone Bible Baptist Church in October of 2019 and within minutes escalated as he was chased into the church by police, their body cam video showing the chaotic frenzy.

"It's just hard as an individual to get up after all that. No one knew what happened but with the video you relive it all," Rizzuti said.

The video of the scene was introduced during trial where Rizzuti faced charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He was acquitted last month, the explosive video released by the court proved to be the turning point.

Rev. Joseph Rizzuti, Sr. CBS Boston

Police were called to the church for a custody dispute involving the Reverend's daughter who police say had failed to return her 11-year-old child following a custodial visit. But Rev. Rizzuti says they came with no paperwork to back it up. "No court order, no DCF, no person except two armed men, who were strangers when they came to the church she had never met before," Rizzuti said.

He says he never resisted arrest but was defending himself, his son Rev. Joseph Rizzuti, Jr., and his daughter-in-law. "It doesn't bring much relief," said Rizzuti, Jr. on being found not guilty in a bench trial. "Your reputation gets damaged and there's pain my family went through."

Police body camera video shows Rev. Joseph Rizzuti, Sr. being tasered in 2019 Worcester Police

They have restarted their ministry at a small location in Auburn, hoping to return one day to the streets of Worcester where they say they are needed.

"There was violence, and hatred and disdain," said Rev. Rizzuti referring to the officers who were cleared in an internal affairs investigation.

The family has filed a civil suit against the Worcester Police Department claiming injuries and trauma.

"If it can happen inside a church it can happen to anyone," said Rev. Rizzuti, Jr.