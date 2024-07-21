Biden decision to drop out "ultimate example" of putting country first, says Massachusetts governor

Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race President Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race | Special Report 30:23

BOSTON - President Joe Biden's historic announcement that he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris was praised by members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and the governor Sunday.

Massachusetts Democratic Party reaction

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who said earlier this month that Biden should "carefully evaluate" whether to stay in the race, said the president's decision "is the ultimate example of putting the country first - something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career. We are all deeply grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service."

Representative Jake Auchincloss issued a short statement on social media, saying "Thank you for your service, Mr. President. Now let's win."

Rep. Lori Trahan said Biden's decision "to pass the baton positions us to defeat Donald Trump again this November."

Congressman Seth Moulton, who wrote an op-ed in the Boston Globe last week explaining why he thought Biden should leave the race, said in a brief statement Sunday that he was "proud of our president."

"Proud to endorse our vice president, who has the energy, courage, and vision to beat Donald Trump. Now let's come together and get to work!," Moulton wrote.

The Massachusetts Democratic Party said "We are incredibly lucky to have a President who possesses perhaps the greatest trait of any leader; the willingness to relinquish a position of power and allow another to take his place."

Kamala Harris running mate

Harris, the assumed Democratic nominee, was in Provincetown Saturday to raise more than $2 million for the campaign.

CBS News

Speculation has already begun on who Harris might choose as a running mate. One person mentioned Sunday by CBS News included Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island.