VP Kamala Harris visits Cape Cod, raises more than $2 million for campaign

PROVINCETOWN - Vice President Kamala Harris landed at Joint Base Cape Cod Saturday before heading to Provincetown for a campaign fundraiser at the Pilgrim Monument.

Video taken by an attendee shows a packed crowd of people who paid top dollar to support the Biden-Harris campaign. Organizers say the event raised more than $2 million.

"It was a great joyous atmosphere, everyone was really excited to see such turnout of elected officials supporting each other and the future of the country," said Provincetown resident Tara Sandler. She is proud of her little town at the tip of Cape Cod hosting the VP and elected officials including Governor Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"It was great to see the coalition of Democrats come together and support democracy," said Sandler.

Inside of the event, Harris focused on LGBTQ rights in a town home to many members of the community, promising protection for marriage equality and access to health care, criticizing Trump's team claiming they're attacking those same freedoms.

"If Trump get elected... we're going to be in trouble. We have to unite as Democrats behind the president and VP," said Sandler.

Commitment to Biden-Harris ticket

Vice President Harris doubled down on the campaign's commitment to the Biden-Harris ticket, despite questions about the party's future.

"People are so committed to this moment in history I think we all feel a sense of pride trying to help move the dial," says Provincetown neighbor Scott Squillace, proud to be amongst the crowd.

"It was a diverse crowd real representative of not just P-town but our community at large," said Squillace.

Reassured, just one week after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, security was at an all-time high. Dozens of Secret Service agents, local and state law enforcement were on hand Saturday and the event was inside of a tent.

"I felt very safe," said Squillace.

And as the event winded down, the unusual sight of a motorcade through the small streets of P-town, stunned neighbors, happy to welcome the VP.

"I saw the motorcade. I saw a lot of lights and they were going very fast," said Julianna, a young neighbor spending time along Commercial Street.

"Her coming here was a wonderful idea," said neighbor Frank Russo.