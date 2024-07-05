Massachusetts governor says Biden should "carefully evaluate" whether to stay in race

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is the latest Democrat to express concerns about President Joe Biden running for re-election.

"I urge him to listen to the American people"



In a statement, Healey said, "President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years. I am deeply grateful for his leadership. And I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes. The best way forward right now is a decision for the president to make. Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump. Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump."

Healey was one of 20 democratic governors who met with Biden at the White House earlier this week to show support for the president after his performance in last week's debate. She was not one of the governors who spoke afterward, confirming Biden is fit to run for office again.

While campaigning in Wisconsin on Friday, Biden insisted, "I'm staying in the race."

Rep. Moulton also speaks out

Healey is the second Democrat from Massachusetts to suggest that Biden should consider whether he should keep running for re-election. On Wednesday. Rep. Seth Moulton issued a statement saying he has "grave concerns" about Biden's ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

"The unfortunate reality is that the status quo will likely deliver us President Trump," said Moulton in his statement. "When your current strategy isn't working, it's rarely the right decision to double down. President Biden is not going to get younger...I've always said that America needs to elevate a new generation of leaders and I respect those colleagues who have already spoken out. We should have all viable options on the table."