Jets finally land Aaron Rodgers in trade with Packers

NEW YORK -- It finally happened.

After weeks of posturing on both sides, the Jets and Green Bay Packers agreed to the trade that sends four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York.

ESPN reported the Jets will receive Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick in this week's draft, and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Packers will get the No. 13 overall pick and a sixth-round pick this year, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

ESPN also reported Jets legend Joe Namath has given Rodgers his blessing to wear his retired No. 12 jersey, though it is believed Rodgers will wear 8, the number he wore in college at California.

