Report: Jets in talks with Aaron Rodgers, Packers

NEW YORK -- Aaron Rodgers hasn't made up his mind if he's definitely going to play in 2023, but he's at least interested in the idea of becoming the starting quarterback for the Jets.

The four-time NFL MVP and his current team, the Green Bay Packers, have spoken with New York about a potential trade, ESPN reported Tuesday. For this to have happened, the Packers would have had to grant Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets.

It's unclear if further talks were to take place Tuesday, or at any other point this week, ESPN reported.

Rodgers, 39, signed a three-year contract for slightly more than $150 million in March of 2022. He is owed a fully guaranteed $59.5 million in 2023, but all but $1.2 million of it would come in the form of a signing bonus that would be paid before the start of the regular season.

As far as the salary cap goes, Rodgers' deal would not put a big strain on the Jets because the bonus money is prorated. He would count just $15.8 million against the cap in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024.

The Jets have clearly made acquiring Rodgers their top priority this offseason. Though they met with free agent quarterback Derek Carr, they reportedly never made him an offer. Carr then agreed to sign a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, and the Jets appeared to shift their pursuit of Rodgers into overdrive.

Owner Woody Johnson is apparently leading the charge to land Rodgers. Johnson made it clear after the Jets' 7-10 season in 2022 he wanted to acquire a veteran quarterback to go along with New York's impressive defense and stable of talented young skill position players.

Though head coach Robert Saleh has said all the right things about developing Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, it appears Wilson is not an option to be the Jets' starter in 2023.

The Jets currently own the longest playoff drought in the NFL, having last qualified during the 2010 season, when they lost in the AFC Championship game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers, who guided the Packers to victory in that season's Super Bowl, has thrown for more than 59,000 yards, with 475 touchdown passes and 105 interceptions during his 18-year career. Though 2022 was considered a down year by his lofty standards, Rodgers still threw for 3,695 yards, 26 TDs and 12 interceptions, with a 91.1 rating.

The Jets have had only one quarterback throw for at least that many yards in the last eight seasons -- Ryan Fitzpatrick with 3,905 in 2015 -- and only three total since 1985.