Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for the Jets

NEW YORK -- After contemplating his future for several days, Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he plans to play in 2023 and is hopeful it will be with the Jets.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, went on the Pat McAfee Show on YouTube on Wednesday and told his side of a story that has gripped the NFL for a week.

The 39-year-old said he went into a self-imposed exile after the regular season -- "into the darkness," as he put it -- to decide if he was ready to retire after 18 years in the NFL, all with the Green Bay Packers, or perhaps come back and play again, either for the Packers or a new team. The Jets have reportedly been the only team to show serious interest in Rodgers and met with the future Hall of Famer last week.

He said he spent four hours with Jets' brass at his home in Malibu, California, calling it "a very relaxed conversation."

Rodgers said prior to stepping away to consider his options, he was "90%" sure he was retiring and "10%" sure he was going to play, but added things changed in his mind after his sabbatical. He said he heard from numerous people he trusts that the Packers had decided to move on and hand the starting quarterback reins to Jordan Love, whom they drafted in 2020 and has been Green Bay's backup since. At the same time, Rodgers said the fire to play again and commit himself fully returned and he was looking forward to continuing his career.

Rodgers then told host Pat McAfee, "At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I've made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets. I haven't been holding anything up at this point."

Of course, the Jets and Packers now have to work out a trade to bring Rodgers to New York.

Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his long career in Green Bay throughout his Wednesday appearance but added that it's time for the Packers "to do the right thing."

"I don't think there's a scenario where they're like, 'Well, we want this and the Jets aren't willing to give it to us, so we'll take you back,'" Rodgers said. "That's not the reality."

Various reports have suggested the teams have agreed to compensation, but as of Wednesday afternoon no trade had been finalized. It is believed, due to the fact that Rodgers is owed around $120 million over the next two seasons, the compensation would not be as high as with other star quarterbacks who have been moved around the league over the last few years.

Rodgers said a big part of the appeal of potentially going to the Jets is the fact that they recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. To say Rodgers knows Hackett's system is an understatement as he threw for 12,416 yards, 111 TDs and just 13 interceptions, and won two of his MVP awards, during Hackett's tenure as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-21.

"There are a lot of reasons why the Jets are attractive," Rodgers said, suggesting while having Hackett in tow is good, there are other aspects of the franchise he really likes.

For their part, the Jets have reportedly been trying to attract players in free agency that Rodgers is familiar with. Reports surfaced Tuesday saying Rodgers gave the Jets a "wish list" of players he'd like to play with, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and tight end Marcedes Lewis, who each played with Rodgers in Green Bay over the last several seasons. Rodgers refuted the report, saying the narrative anyone might have about him having demands is "ridiculous." He said the Jets asked him about certain players and he talked "glowingly" about some former teammates.

The Jets reportedly reached an agreement with Lazard on a four-year, $44 million contract hours after the "wish list" report surfaced.

If Rodgers comes to New York, he will be joining a team that went 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for a 12th consecutive season, the longest current run of futility in the NFL. However, the Jets' problems last season and for most of the last 40 years have centered around substandard quarterback play, prompting them to seek out a player of Rodgers' caliber.

The Jets currently boast an extremely talented group of skill position players, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, running back Breece Hall, receivers Elijah Moore and now Lazard, and tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, among others.

Due to countless injuries, a big concern for the Jets going into the offseason was the offensive line. However, they got a boost last week when it was reported that veteran tackle Duane Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler, will return for his 17th season despite suffering a shoulder injury last season that required surgery.

New York will also benefit from the return of versatile tackle/guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who missed most of last season after suffering a triceps tear. Another projected starter is veteran guard Laken Tomlinson and the Jets expect oft-injured but highly talented tackle Mekhi Becton to be ready to go come training camp.

Plus, the Jets figure to be players in the draft and in free agency for offensive line help.

All of that should come as encouraging news to Rodgers, who has benefitted from excellent protection throughout his career.

Another report recently surfaced saying Jets legend Joe Namath has given his blessing for Rodgers to wear his retired No. 12. When asked if he would want to wear 12, which he has worn throughout his career, Rodgers said, "That's a great question. Time for those conversations are down the road."

Rodgers has thrown for 475 touchdowns and just 105 interceptions, over 5,000 completions for over 59,000 yards during his illustrious career. To put things into even more perspective, Rodgers has had 10 seasons of 4,000 passing yards or more. The Jets have had one: Namath in 1967.