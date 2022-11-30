Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault suspect Washington Pearson arrested in Virginia

BOSTON – Washington Pearson, a man wanted in connection with a Jamaica Plain home invasion and sexual assault, was arrested Tuesday by United States Marshals in Virginia.

Pearson was wanted on a warrant out of West Roxbury District Court on charges of attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, and breaking and entering.

The attack took place October 24 on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

Boston police said Pearson will be arraigned in Virginia as a fugitive from justice. He is then expected to be extradited to Massachusetts.