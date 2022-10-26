Watch CBS News
New photos released of suspect wanted in Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault

BOSTON - Police have released new photos as they continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault in Jamaica Plain.

The incident happened at about noon Monday at a home on the Arborway.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 40s, over 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

