New photos released of suspect wanted in Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault

BOSTON - Police have released new photos as they continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault in Jamaica Plain.

The incident happened at about noon Monday at a home on the Arborway.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 40s, over 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Releases New Photographs of Suspect Wanted in Connection to Aggravated Sexual Assault and Home Invasion in Jamaica Plain https://t.co/LEcTKdfBRu pic.twitter.com/gF9FOvSKN1 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 26, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.