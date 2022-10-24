Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek suspect in Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Police search for suspect in home invasion, sex assault
Boston Police search for suspect in home invasion, sex assault 00:18

BOSTON - Police in Boston are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain. 

Police say it happened at about noon on Monday at a home on the Arborway. 

Jamaica Plain home invasion
Suspect wanted in home invasion and sexual assault in Jamaica Plain Boston Police

Images of the suspect were released Monday night. Boston police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s, over 6 feet in height and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.