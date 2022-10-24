Police seek suspect in Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault

BOSTON - Police in Boston are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain.

Police say it happened at about noon on Monday at a home on the Arborway.

Suspect wanted in home invasion and sexual assault in Jamaica Plain Boston Police

Images of the suspect were released Monday night. Boston police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s, over 6 feet in height and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.