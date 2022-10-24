Police seek suspect in Jamaica Plain home invasion, sex assault
BOSTON - Police in Boston are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain.
Police say it happened at about noon on Monday at a home on the Arborway.
Images of the suspect were released Monday night. Boston police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s, over 6 feet in height and wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.
